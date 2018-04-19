Pearls billboards honor Barbara Bush across the US

HOUSTON - The world is remembering Barbara Bush through pearls, and one company is spreading that message via its billboards across the country.

The Louisiana-based Lamar Advertising Company is honoring the memory of the former first lady with a graphic of strings of pearls, created by graphic designer Shannon Ford.

The graphic is now being broadcast on more than 600 digital billboards in the U.S.

We are honoring the legacy of a strong and inspiring woman on our digital billboards today. #BarbaraBush pic.twitter.com/p15Cg7xRma — Lamar Advertising (@LamarOOH) April 18, 2018

The map below shows every location that the Barbara Bush tribute is showing on Lamar's digital billboard network.

