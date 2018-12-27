Pearland woman accused of possessing child porn

PEARLAND, Texas - A Pearland woman is accused of possessing child pornography.

Natasha Womack, 20, of Pearland, faces two charges of possessing child pornography.

Pearland police said Womack used the social media network Tumblr to share hundreds of videos and photos of young children engaged in sexual acts with adult men.

Police said the images included children, toddlers and infants.

Pearland police, including members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, arrested Womack on Friday. They seized computers, cellphones, and laptops.

Her bond is set at $60,000.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.