The Clackamas County sheriff tweeted out a video and a picture of a peacock lodged in the grill of a truck Tuesday.

A deputy had stopped to help the driver of the vehicle, who told him the bird was stuck.

As seen in the video, the deputy was trying to calm the bird so he could help extract it safely.

But then, the peacock manages to free itself and miraculously walked away uninjured.

Yep, that’s a peacock. Just another example of “You never know what you’re going to see on patrol.” A deputy stopped... Posted by Clackamas County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, 28 May 2019

