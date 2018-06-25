'Pawn Stars' celeb Richard 'The Old Man' Harrison dead at 77

Television personality Richard Harrison of "Pawn Stars" arrives at the American Country Awards 2011 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 5, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

HOUSTON - Richard “Old Man” Harrison, a star of the hit show “Pawn Stars” has died at the age of 77.

The Gold & Silver Pawn Shop shared a Facebook post with the announcement:

It is with heavy hearts that we acknowledge the passing of Richard Benjamin Harrison (known as ‘The Old Man’ to Pawn Stars fans the world over) this morning. He was surrounded by loving family this past weekend and went peacefully. The team at Gold & Silver Pawn and the Pawn Stars family is grieving his loss. He will be remembered as the best father, grandfather and great-grandfather you could have by his family and by fans as the sometimes grumpy (always loving, however), often wisecracking, and voice of absolute reason on the History television show ‘Pawn Stars’. Services are pending and the family appreciates your prayers and kind words. – Gold and Silver Pawn





The Navy veteran opened the Gold & Silver Pawn store in Las Vegas with his son, Rick. "Pawn Stars" premiered in 2009 and features the Harrisons interacting with customers who are trying to sell or pawn objects that often are unusual or have historic value.

Services are pending.

