'Pawfessionals': Dogs comfort stressed holiday travelers at Bush Airport

HOUSTON - Traveling during the holidays can be stressful, so United Airlines is trying to bring some joy to travelers.

It's through an event called "United Paws."

Several dogs, including some decked in holiday gear, jumped into action and greeted travelers Friday morning at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

United Airlines provided its customers with comfort dogs called "Pawfessionals" to help them de-stress while they waited to board their flights.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.