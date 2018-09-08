Paul McCartney plays secret show to 300 fans in Grand Central Station

MIAMI, FL - JULY 07: Paul McCartney performs in concert at American Airlines Arena on July 7, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

Three hundred lucky fans got to see a secret Paul McCartney show Friday night.

It happened at Vanderbilt Hall inside New York's Grand Central Station.

Sir Paul hinted at the show on "The Tonight Show" Thursday night. But even fans who figured out it was happening were out of luck -- the gig was invite only.

That didn't stop a crowd from gathering and hoping to catch a glimpse of the former Beatle.

They were also able to purchase one of 50,000 special edition subway card advertising McCartney's new album.

"The stamp coming out today with John Lennon in Central Park, what a nice tribute that he's in Grand Central Station tonight. So I had a real Beatle day," fan Tony Arturi said.

That new album was the reason for the concert.

McCartney's 17th studio album called "Egypt station" was released Friday.

Video of the show was live-streamed on YouTube.

