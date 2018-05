HOUSTON - The lineup for this year's Austin City Limits Music Festival was announced Tuesday.

Paul McCartney, Metallica, Childish Gambino and Houston rapper Travis Scott are some of the acts that will hit the stage at Zilker Park in south Austin.

The festival will take place over two weekends: Oct. 5-7 and Oct. 12-14.

Tickets are on sale now.

