Patrol vehicle struck by gunfire while investigating reports of shots fired, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities said a deputy's vehicle was hit with gunfire Thursday night.

The deputy was investigating reports of shots being fired in the area when the back window of her patrol vehicle was shot out in the 3000 block of Cedar Hill Lane around 7:40 p.m., authorities said.

The deputy was not injured.

Authorities are searching the area for a Chevrolet Silverado and a Ford F-150.

