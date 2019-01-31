Montgomery County pastor sentenced to 75 years in prison for raping child

Ronald Mitchell is seen in this mugshot released by the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office on Jan. 31, 2019.

CONROE, Texas - A Montgomery County pastor convicted of raping a child was sentenced Thursday to 75 years in prison.

Ronald Mitchell was found guilty of sexual abuse of a child Thursday, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

Mitchell was arrested in November 2016 after SWAT officers served a search warrant at his home in Magnolia, which also served as the site for his church called the Body of Christ Ministry.

During his original arrest, investigators searched the home and found evidence related to the sexual assault investigation.

According to his arrest warrant, Mitchell told the victim that God would kill her if she told anyone about the attack.

Authorities said they also collected a large cache of weapons and ammunition during the search of Mitchell's home.

