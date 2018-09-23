Passengers rescued after charter bus trapped in floodwaters in northwest Harris County

HOUSTON - Passengers of a church charter bus were rescued after the bus became trapped in floodwaters Saturday afternoon, officials said.

A line of storms brought heavy rain and caused some street flooding in the Houston area. The bus was being driven on Theall and Haynes roads before it got stuck in the waters.

Officials said about 32 passengers were on the bus. One person suffered a sprained ankle, but no injuries were reported.

