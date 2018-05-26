Passenger questioned after hazmat spill on United flight from Sacramento to Houston

HOUSTON - A passenger was questioned Friday after a hazardous material spilled on a United Airlines flight from Sacramento to Houston, according to the airline.

Passengers were bused to the terminal, where the passenger was questioned.

No passengers were injured.

Here is the statement from United:

“United flight 2087 arrived safely to Houston from Sacramento and was held in a remote location while hazmat reviewed a spilled liquid. Customers were bussed to the terminal and one customer was questioned by police.”

