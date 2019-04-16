Passenger dies on flight from Germany to Houston

HOUSTON - A passenger died on a flight from Germany to Houston on Tuesday, according to officials.

The passenger was on a Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt to Houston.

The flight left Frankfurt around 10 a.m. and landed in Houston just before 2 p.m.

Officials said passengers remained on board while local authorities completed their investigation.

Here is a statement from the North America Lufthansa Group:

"I can confirm that a passenger, on Lufthansa flight LH 440 (A380-800 aircraft) from Frankfurt to Houston, passed away while in flight. As is normal procedure, upon arrival, all passengers must remain onboard while the local authorities and police complete their job. A delay to de-board LH 440 was expected and so therefore the LH 441 (Houston – Frankfurt) departure was pushed back to one hour later."

