Pasadena ranked No. 3 on nations' Airbnb property list

PASADENA, Texas - A local suburb is making headlines Friday night for its success in the "home-sharing" game.

A new report from the financial website "IPX 1031" ranks Pasadena No. 3 in the nation when it comes to Best Cities to Buy Airbnb Investment Property.

Moreno Valley, California, and Virginia Beach, Virginia, are numbers one and two.

Pasadena is a big city that stretches from just outside the 610 Loop to Galveston Bay. So it's not surprising there are a lot of Airbnb options. Pasadena Mayor Jeff Wagner said he's excited about this high ranking, but he's not surprised, because he "knows" the people of Pasadena are "super hosts."

