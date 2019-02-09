Pasadena police search for woman accused of more than 100 forgeries

PASADENA, Texas - A woman accused of committing more than 100 forgeries in Oklahoma, Louisiana and Texas is wanted after she escaped custody.

Her crime spree includes several cases in the Pasadena area.

Investigators said 29-year-old Antejuanette Gamble has open warrants in all three states and was last seen in Greenwood, Louisiana, where she escaped custody.

When Gamble was arrested, she had her six children with her at the police station.

Police said Gamble waited for the right opportunity and left her six kids behind, giving them all of the money in her pocket and telling them she'd rather get shot than go back to jail, authorities said.

Gamble has not been seen since escaping custody, police said.

The children are now in the care of a relative, officials said.

Gamble is described by police as being about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 225 pounds.

