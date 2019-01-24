Pasadena mother of 5 hired by county after viral graduation photos

Ieshia Champs and her family after she graduated in 2018.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Pasadena mother who garnered national attention after her graduation photos went viral was hired by the Harris County Attorney’s Office.

Ieshia Champs was appointed as the assistant county attorney and will work in the Children’s Protection Practice Group.

She was sworn in Jan. 9.

“It is truly an honor to work among such amazing attorneys and to be a part of the Harris County Attorney’s Office,” Champs said.

Champs made national headlines when she graduated from the Thurgood Marshal School of Law at Texas Southern University in April 2018.

She posted a photo of her and her five children, which struck a chord with the public. She later passed the bar exam.

“Don’t let your current situation determine your future circumstances,” Champs said at the time she passed the bar. “I honestly believe people can make their struggles into their success story. If God can do it for me, he can do it for someone else.”

Champs' story is inspirational. She grew up partially in foster care and eventually dropped out of school. She lived through periods of homelessness and raised her children as a single mother. She lost her job and also lost all of her belongings in a house fire. The father of two of her children died from cancer.

“Ms. Champs is an inspiration to all who are faced with seemingly insurmountable obstacles in life,” County Attorney Vince Ryan said. “We are fortunate that her path has brought her to our office where she can continue to make a difference in the lives of those impacted by Children’s Protective Services in Harris County.”

Champs previously interned with the County Attorney's Office.

The Children’s Protection Practice Group represents the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. The group works to obtain outcomes that are in the best interest of abused and neglected children in Harris County, according to the county.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.