Pasadena councilman under investigation for 'double-dipping' city and county time, officials say

PASADENA, Texas - A Pasadena councilman, who is also a Harris County Precinct 1 employee is under investigation for "double-dipping," according to a press release from the City of Pasadena.

Cody Ray Wheeler is accused of performing city council duties while on Harris County time, Pasadena Mayor Jeff Wagner said.

The city said council members receive taxpayer funded stipends to attend council meetings.

“Our office received information from Harris County regarding Mr. Wheeler that I found very concerning,” Wagner said. “My administration is fully committed to cooperating with Harris County investigators and attorneys; we will continue to monitor the progress of this investigation and take the appropriate action if necessary.”



