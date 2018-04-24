Partial power outage reported near First Colony Mall

SUGAR LAND, Texas - A partial power outage was reported at First Colony Mall in Sugar Land on Tuesday.

VIDEO: First Colony Mall power outage

Mall officials said the outage affected parts of the mall.

It is unknown what caused the outage.

It is not known when the power will be restored.

At least one couple was turned away from entering Dick's Sporting Goods while Sky2 was over the mall.

CenterPoint Energy said it is looking into the issue. According to an outage map on the company's website, there were more than 1,000 outages reported.

The outage also affected a nearby hospital.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.