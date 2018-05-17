Part of Wallisville Road closed after buckling near Greens Bayou bridge

HOUSTON - A section of Wallisville Road was closed Thursday after part of the road buckled near the bridge that spans Greens Bayou.

Officials said Wallisville Road is closed between Dattner Road and Normandy Street while crews work to repair the damage.

Video from Sky2 showed crews digging up asphalt just before the bridge. Several work trucks were parked on the bridge.

Drivers were urged to use Maxey Road, Normandy Street or Uvalde Road as alternate routes. Those who need access to business and schools west of Normandy Street will be granted access, officials said.

