Part of Harris County courthouse to reopen Monday

HOUSTON - Four floors of the Harris County Courthouse will reopen Monday morning, saving $20,000 a day in taxpayer money, according to officials.

The hallways of the lower floors were filled with water during Hurricane Harvey. The streets around the courthouse also flooded, much of the water was waist high.

This meant that the floors that were inundated had to be gutted. Walls were ripped out, as all of the repairs were made. Water pumps were used almost daily. Signs on the front entrance turned people away.

The District Attorney's office had to move, as well. Boxes full of cases had to be transported to temporary offices.

Four floors of the courthouse will reopen Monday, making 14 courtrooms and the 17th through 20th floors available again.

Officials tell us the building will reopen in sections once repairs are complete.

This will help to reduce jail crowding and speed up backlogged court cases, officials said.

