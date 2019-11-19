Part of Beltway 8 closed after cars erupt in flames during crash

Emergency vehicles block a section of Beltway 8 in north Houston after a vehicle fire Nov. 18, 2019.

HOUSTON - A section of Beltway 8 was closed Monday after two vehicles caught fire during a crash.

The crash was reported about 5:53 p.m. on the westbound side of the North Beltway at John F. Kennedy Boulevard.

According to Houston police, several vehicles were involved in the crash and two of them caught fire.

Police said at least one driver has been injured, but the extent of the injuries is not yet clear.

Drivers should expect major delays in the area.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.