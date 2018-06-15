Parking meters proposed in parts of Memorial Park

HOUSTON - The Memorial Park Conservancy has proposed installing parking meters in part of the park to generate additional revenue for maintenance.

The proposal calls for metered parking in about a quarter of Memorial Park -- near the golf course, tennis courts, swimming pool and the new Eastern Glades.

The remaining parking spots will continue to be free.

This idea was included as part of the agreement for the Kinder Foundation gift to the conservancy.

