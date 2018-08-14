Parents wait in line overnight to get kids into Mutton Bustin' competition

ROSENBERG, Texas - Some people wait in line for great deals on the latest gadget, some people wait in line for their favorite athlete's latest shoe release and some wait in line for concert tickets.

In Fort Bend County, people wait in line so their child can hang on to a sheep for dear life.

Mutton Bustin' is a popular competition held at the rodeo and fair events. The Fort Bend County Fair has one every year, and every year parents wait in line overnight to ensure that their child will get to compete.

Only the first 100 applicants get to compete.

Registration for this year's fair was held Tuesday morning at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds in Rosenberg. Parents started lining up at 3 a.m. to make sure their child got one of the coveted spots.

Mutton bustin' is just one of many popular events at the Fort Bend County Fair. There's a parade, a carnival, youth livestock competitions, an exciting concert lineup and much more.

The fair takes place Sept. 28 to Oct. 7.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.