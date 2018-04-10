Parents upset over possible closure of Fort Bend ISD schools

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Parents of students in the Fort Bend Independent School District are trying to prevent the closures of several schools as part of the district's master planning.

One school in jeopardy is Sugar Mill Elementary School. The district is considering closing the school and moving students so it can build new campuses.

More Headlines

Parents said the district should invest in the school instead of tearing it down.

"I'm hoping that what will happen is that we will get prevailing minds to do the economical thing and not based on emotions," parent Denver Rice said.

The district is holding another meeting to discuss the master plan at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Elkins High School.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.