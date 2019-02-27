Parents' sleep restless for 6 years after firstborn child, study finds

HOUSTON - Restless sleep and young children go hand-in-hand, new parents know -- but for six years?

Yes, according to a study recently published in the journal Sleep.

The study found “that a firstborn child can disrupt parents’ sleep for up to six years.”

The study, conducted from 2008 to 2015 by the Sleep Research Society, found sleep patterns of more than 4,000 participants were the worst in the few months of a child’s life and a “decline in sleep satisfaction and duration.”

The study found mothers more affected than fathers, and mothers who breastfed their babies have even less sleep satisfaction.

The study concluded that the decline in sleep satisfaction and duration doesn’t fully recover to pre-pregnancy levels until six years after the birth of a couple's first child.

