Parents say ghost caught on camera scratched their little girl

HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Parents in Michigan say their little girl is being harmed by whatever is haunting their house, and they have proof of its existence: a figure on a nanny cam passing by her crib.

Heather Brough and Joshua Higgins told WXYZ they couldn't believe what they saw, and have no idea why they're being targeted. They say their daughter, Lily, has been scratched by the figure, which they believe is a ghost. Heather Brough said she, too, has been attacked by the ghost.

"There was a morning I woke up and I felt like someone’s hands were around my neck," she told WXYZ.

The family is trying to save up to move as soon as possible.

Watch the full report from WXYZ in the video above.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.