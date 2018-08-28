Parents accused of leaving child, 11, home alone to attend concert appear in court

HOUSTON - The Houston-area parents accused of leaving their young daughter home alone while they went to a concert in Detroit appeared in court Tuesday morning.

The judge ordered both the father and mother to have no contact with their child unless it was supervised with someone 21 years of age or older.

Both John Guerrero Jr. and Virginia Yearnd will also have to take drug tests.

Yearnd said in court the child was staying with someone they know.

Guerrero and Yearnd stood in front of the judge in Harris County court going over the conditions of their release.

Prosecutors said both face child abandonment charges after leaving their 11-year-old daughter home alone for a day and a half while they went to Detroit for a concert.

The judge ordered the parents to only have supervised visitation with the child.

Also the child can go back home with her parents, but only if someone 21 years old or older will be there at all times.

The child also cannot be left alone.

The mother and father cannot have any contact with other children, take care of other children or babysit any other kids.

Texas law states children must be over the age of 15 to stay home alone overnight.

Neighbors told KPRC2 the mother and father are good parents and they were in Detroit for work.

Guerrero said in court he works for a sound company that takes amplifiers and sets them up at events like concerts.

There is no word on their next court date.

