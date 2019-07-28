Parents accused of driving while intoxicated with 2 children in vehicle

HOUSTON - Two parents are accused of driving while intoxicated with two children inside the vehicle Sunday morning, police said.

Houston police said a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction nearly crashed into them. Police pursued the vehicle, but the driver failed to yield for a short period of time and finally came to a stop before driving the wrong way from Waugh Drive onto Allen Parkway.

Police arrested the man driving the vehicle, saying he showed signs of intoxication. Police said two children were discovered in the back seat of the vehicle and the woman was also taken into custody.

Charges are pending.

