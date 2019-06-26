Parent of child found wandering near highway on arrest: 'This is not fair at all'

OAK HILL, Fla. - A Florida mother and father were arrested for child neglect after their 2-year-old was found wandering alone on the side of a busy road.

Two passersby saw the little boy and held him until police arrived.

Erica Strozier was the first driver to stop, stunned at the sight of the 2-year-old on US 1.

Local mail carrier Brydie Cramer pulled over to help too.

Strozier and Cramer picked him up.

"That baby was drenched diaper hanging almost to his feet. Head to toe covered in nothing, but over hundreds of mosquito bites,” Strozier recalled. "Lord Jesus, this baby could have got hit in this busy highway or somebody could have kidnapped him."

A responding deputy found the child’s home and the toddler’s parents. The deputy had arrested the child's mother for child neglect a year-and-a-half earlier. And this time he charged both parents, Jacob Krueger and Yajaira Tirado, after investigators say the deputy found the pair almost coma-like in bed and finally roused them.

"Luckily some nice ladies saw him and stopped before he got smushed by a freaking car," the deputy is heard saying on the video. "You both are getting arrested so get your kid dressed."

Later, one of the parents is heard on the video saying, "This is not fair at all."

"It's not fair, yea it's not fair to your son, that's what is not fair,” the deputy replies. “Have a seat."

Strozier, who lives in Brevard County, was driving from a doctor's appointment and was going to take I-95 home.

"I said well since we don't have to rush back, I'm just going to go US 1,” she told WESH. “(I didn’t know) God had put me on that highway for a reason, it was for that baby."

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.