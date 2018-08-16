Parent information night held at Santa Fe High School to discuss changes for upcoming school year

SANTA FE, Texas - Santa Fe Independent School District leaders are holding a districtwide parent information session at 7 p.m. Thursday at the high school's auditorium.

School leaders said the purpose for the event is to talk about school safety.

In fact, prior to the event, parents were encouraged to submit questions ahead of time so that district leaders can an answer them at the session.

The new school year gets started Monday, as students return to classes across the district including Santa Fe High School, the site of the deadly school shooting in May that claimed the lives of 10 people including students and staff.

The school board has already approved several school safety changes including:

Installing special locks inside all Santa Fe High School class doors

Remodeling the front entrance of the high school to include a security area with bulletproof glass and space for metal detectors

Relocating classrooms and offices in the art department, where the deadly shooting took place

Buying new alarms and panic buttons to be installed inside each of the high school's classrooms

Of course, all those additions will be discussed during Thursday night's meeting, along with many more safety measures.

