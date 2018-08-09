Paramedics deliver woman's baby at home in Cypress

CYPRESS, Texas - A mother, her baby and two paramedics from the Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department were all part of a unique birth experience: A bundle of joy was born at home when they realized there was no time to get to the hospital.

At 6 pounds and 11 ounces, Ruth Rijal was born in her parents' living room.

Her mother, Noemi Rijal, said her husband called 911 when her water broke.

Engine 9 paramedics Stephen Brooks and Joy Topel responded to the call. When they got to the Rijals' home, they said they realized just how immediate the delivery was.

"It happened quick," said Topel. "Very, very, very quick."

With no time to get to the hospital, the duo prepared to deliver the baby on the living room couch.

After a few tense moments attempting to get the baby to breathe, Topel and Brooks placed the baby girl in her mother's arms and rushed them to the hospital.

“It was this huge breath of release, we were like that just happened, we just brought somebody into the world,” said Brooks.

Ruth and her mother are both healthy and settled back at home. Noemi said she is very grateful for her daughter's health and the help of the two paramedics.

