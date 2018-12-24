Pancho Claus brings joy to children on Houston's eastside

HOUSTON - Pancho Claus has been spreading holiday cheer to families in Houston’s east end for nearly 40 years.

But for the first time in almost four decades, his toy giveaway almost didn’t happen.

The man in the red and black tuxedo never disappoints even after suffering two heart attacks in recent months, he took care of many children.

“It's important because a lot of kids, through no fault of their own, are not going to have a happy Christmas, so we try to reach as many of those kids as we can,” said Richard Reyes, who portrays Pancho Claus

The Pancho Claus story began in 1981 as a play, and then a Pancho Claus band that accepted an unusual request.

"My community started calling me, writing me, contacting me about families that were going through a difficult period, and so me and my friends just started getting a few toys at a time on Christmas Eve and now it's grown to this,” Reyes said.



