Pair swipes Houston hotel's ATM after pointing guns at guard, police say

HOUSTON - An armed robbery Tuesday at a Hilton in the 6700 block of the Southwest Freeway has Houston police looking for the people responsible.

Houston police said two armed men walked into the Hilton about 3 a.m., pointed handguns at a security guard and told him to stay out of the way. The pair then took off with the hotel ATM, police said.

Houston police Lt. Larry Crowson said investigators are checking surveillance video to see if they can get more information about the crime. He said the robbers were wearing hoodies and masks, so they don’t have a good description of them.

“They took the ATM and put it in a silver Malibu and left the location,” Crowson said. They were last seen heading toward Stafford, he said.

Stealing ATMs from hotels is a growing problem in Houston. Last month, there were at least two cases where hotel ATMs were taken.

