Pair of thieves steals trailer valued at $7,500

HOUSTON - Two thieves worked together to steal a trailer from a Harris County business on Valentine’s Day.

Oscar Velazquez, who is part-owner of Coaters of Texas on Helms Road in north Houston, said surveillance video showed two men back ing up a white Chevrolet pickup to the trailer, hooking it up and driving away with it.

“It frustrates me, because it’s not fair that these people just come and take our stuff while we’re working hard for it,” said Yadira Pena, another owner of the business. “We’re trying to make some money and have our business keep growing, but they’re stopping us from doing that.”

Velazquez said he posted the video online, and some people said they believe the pair may be connected to other thefts a few months earlier.

VIDEO: Pair steals trailer

“Everybody works hard for that,” Velazquez said. “It’s not just me.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 or the HCSO Auto Theft Division at 281-446-4399.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.