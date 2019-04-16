Pair accused of kidnapping, assaulting 2 people for 9 hours

At left, a mug shot of John Indridson released by the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office on April 16, 2019, is seen. At right, Lamar Sanders is seen in a mug shot.

HOUSTON - One person has been arrested and another person is being sought in connection with a kidnapping and nine-hour assault on two people Monday, authorities said.

According to Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables, the victims were asked by their friend, John Indridson, to help him pack and move out of his home near Bella Drive and Huffmeister Road. When they arrived at Indridson’s house, he and two other men tied them up and assaulted them for more than nine hours, deputies said.

The victims, who suffered serious injuries, were later released and their families threatened, deputies said.

Deputies said they were able to identify one of the suspects as Lamar Sanders and arrested him at Indridson’s house. He was charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping and two counts of aggravated assault.

Indridson is wanted on two counts of aggravated kidnapping and two counts aggravated assault, deputies said.

Deputies said they are working to identify the third person believed to be involved in the case.

Anyone with information about the case or Indridson’s whereabouts is asked to call 281-376-3272.

