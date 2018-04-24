Pair accused of 100 mph street racing had 11-year-old in car, authorities say

Damian Garza, left, and Roberto Carbajal, right, are seen in these mugshots released by the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office on April 24, 2018.

Two men were arrested Saturday after they were caught street racing in west Houston, and an 11-year-old boy was in one of the cars, authorities said.

Deputies at the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office said that Damian Garza, 19, and Roberto Carbajal, 25, were traveling at speeds near 100 mph on the Katy Freeway before they were stopped near Kirkwood Road.

Inside Carbajal’s car was an 11-year-old boy who is related to Garza, deputies said.

Both Garza and Carbajal were charged with racing on a highway.

The child was released into the custody of another relative.

