Pack of stray dogs holds up traffic on busy freeway

PHOENIX - Some people trying to get to work in Phoenix on Monday morning faced an unusual delay.

Traffic backed up as a pack of stray dogs pranced along and across a busy highway.

"It was just the most bizarre mix of big, small, short, fat, skinny (dogs)," Christin Calkin said.

Calkin saw the strange conglomeration of stray dogs dodging daily commuters on I-17.

The pack was weaving in and out of rush-hour traffic, providing a heart-stopping sight to those packing the roads.

"My heart was racing," Calkin said.

Calkin said a quick-acting Department of Public Safety trooper and tow truck driver forced the pups off the busy interstate.

That's when some people jumped into action.

"I was focusing on one thing and saw something out of the side of my eye and decided to check what that was and, sure as heck, (it) was three dogs running through my shop," Kyle Mize said.

Before he knew it, nearly every worker on-site was now working for animal control.

"We have an opening from front to back, so they were kind of going through the shop and everything. So we were, like, 'Somebody stand at this door and somebody stand at that door,'" Calkin said.

Sure enough, one by one, the pups were collected.

At one point, a large German shepherd, apparently in heat, was used as bait.

"We would collect them and put them in the truck except for that one 'cause they kind of all gravitated towards that one," Calkin said.

As it turned out, the company is getting used to having pups penetrating its property.

"This is, like, the third time in three weeks," Mize said.

It was a chase they won't soon forget.

"I think we'll probably be talking about it for a while," Calkin said.

Four of the six dogs were taken away by animal control. Two of them actually were able to get away.

The dogs will be held by animal control for the owners for the next 72 hours. If no one shows up, they'll be evaluated and put up for adoption.

Copyright CNN