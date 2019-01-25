Overturned truck leaking cement onto North Freeway, exit ramp

An overturned cement truck is causing a traffic issue for reverse commuters in north Harris County.

HOUSTON - An overturned cement truck is causing a traffic issue for reverse commuters in north Harris County.

According to police, the accident happened around 6:50 a.m. on I-45 northbound at the Aldine Bender exit.

The truck somehow overturned and is not blocking the exit, so drivers cannot get through.

There is also a large puddle of cement spilling out of the truck, which is going to cause issues for cleanup crews and drivers if it hardens.

There is no word on what caused the truck to overturn.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.