Overturned propane truck slows north and southbound traffic on Highway 59 at Hamlink

By Lea Wilson - Digital News Editor

BEASLEY, Texas - An overturned tanker truck carrying propane caused a spill and closed several lanes in both directions and the feeder road of Highway 59 at Hamlink Road in Fort Bend County.

The crash was reported just after 4:30 a.m. in Beasley, near Rosenburg.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

