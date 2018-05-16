Overturned propane truck slows north and southbound traffic on Highway 59 at Hamlink

BEASLEY, Texas - An overturned tanker truck carrying propane caused a spill and closed several lanes in both directions and the feeder road of Highway 59 at Hamlink Road in Fort Bend County.

FBCSO working overturned tanker at US 59 South and Isleib at Beasley. Both Northbound and Southbound lanes and frontage roads will be at a standstill until further notice. Traffic at this time is not being diverted. — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) May 16, 2018

The crash was reported just after 4:30 a.m. in Beasley, near Rosenburg.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

