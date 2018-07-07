Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down all lanes on North Loop near Hardy Toll Road

HOUSTON - There was a traffic headache on the North Loop on Friday night.

Crews were still working to clear the scene at 10 p.m., including a hazmat team.

It was a messy and pretty dangerous situation after an 18-wheeler overturned on the 610 Loop near the Hardy Toll Road.

The crash happened a little after 7 p.m. and there was a concern that the truck may have been leaking fuel, which is why hazmat crews ultimately responded.

Because of the fuel leak threat, investigators shut down all westbound lanes of the Loop going, which of course caused quite the backup.

As officials worked to clear the scene, the Texas Department of Transportation was inspecting the wall the 18-wheeler may have hit.

There have been no reports of injuries.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.