Over $171K in cash, 12 pounds of marijuana, 25 guns found during search of Magnolia home

MAGNOLIA, Texas - Three people were arrested as authorities served a warrant at a Magnolia residence on Thursday.

PHOTOS: Magnolia search warrant yields guns, cash, marijuana

Donald Conrad, 60, and Cloetta Conrad, 59, were arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana and felony money laundering. William Nevil, 53, from Indiana, was also arrested for possession of marijuana.

Montgomery County Precinct 5 constables along with agents from the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division conducted the search warrant at 18623 Patricia Lane in Magnolia.

During the search, deputies found over 12 pounds of marijuana, eight rifles, one shotgun, 16 pistols and over $171,000 in cash.

Precinct 5 constables also seized three vehicles, two Harley-Davidson motorcycles, two trailers and a John Deere tractor that they said were all purchased with money made by selling marijuana for several years.

“I would like to thank Commissioner Riley, County Judge Doyal and commissioner’s court for allocating the manpower to help protect the citizens of Precinct 5,” Constable David Hill said.

All three were taken to the Montgomery County Jail.

