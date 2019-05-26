Out of this park! Josh Reddick takes swing to help expectant parents with gender reveal

HOUSTON - Astros player Josh Reddick helped expectant parents with an out-of-this-park gender reveal Friday at Minute Maid Park.

Just before the Astros took on the Boston Red Sox, the expectant father, Gabriel Quesada, called in Reddick as his pinch hitter to help with the surprise.

Quesada served a pitch and Reddick did the rest, revealing it's ... a boy!

Reddick also gave Quesada the bat and autographed it for the family to take home. Reddick is a soon-to-be-dad himself after he announced that he and his wife are expecting twins.

