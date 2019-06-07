Original Ninfa's in Uptown has official opening date

Rendering of the proposed new Ninfa's in Uptown Houston.

HOUSTON - The Original Ninfa's Uptown Houston has its eyes set on an opening date of June 10, according to a spokeswoman for the restaurant.

The newest addition to the chain of the Houston staple will feature a happy hour with new cocktails and breakfast options coming later this year.

It will open its doors at the former Peska location, in the BLVD Place at the intersection of San Felipe Street and 1700 Post Oak Blvd.

The 6,400-square-foot restaurant can sit roughly 280 people, including nearly 100 in three covered patio areas and a 50-seat private dining room. The menu and pricing will be exactly the same as the iconic Original Ninfa’s on Navigation, according to a news release.

The cocktails will be entirely unique to the Uptown location.

The hours of operation also will be the same as The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation, opening at 11 a.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. on weekends, with weekend brunch Saturday and Sunday, according to the release.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.