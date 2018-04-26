Operation Triple Beam nets more than 340 arrests, $1 million worth of drugs

HOUSTON - Hundreds of violent gang members and drugs worth more than $1 million were taken off Houston streets in the last 90 days through police crackdown called “Operation Triple Beam.”

The operation was organized by the U.S. Marshals Service, who worked alongside the Houston Police Department, sheriff's deputies from Harris and Galveston counties, along with Homeland Security and ATF agents.

They targeted gangs in southwest Houston aiming to arrest fugitive gang members and disrupt the gangs’ operations by seizing the drugs and cash that keep them in business.

The operation began in February 2017.

On Feb. 5, agents began serving arrest warrants on gang members who have already been charged with violent crimes.

Over the next three months they made 341 arrests. Two-hundred twenty of those suspects are known gang members, and of those, 12 were wanted for murder.

In the process, police confiscated 62 guns, $60,000 in cash, and illegal drugs worth over $1 million on the street. The operation also developed valuable intelligence about the gangs local, national and international operations.

“We've been talking in Houston about us getting tough on gangs, and this is what we’re talking about,” assistant Houston police Chief Troy Finner said Thursday at a news conference.

The strategy used in Operation Triple Beam has been applied in 45 other cities across the country, including San Antonio, since 2010.

Chief Deputy Richard Hunter with the U.S. Marshals Service-Southern District of Texas, said the Houston operation is the most successful so far, sending a message to gang bangers.

“We will hunt you down, dismantle your gang and put you in prison. Just because this operation has ended doesn’t mean we’re going anywhere,” Hunter said.

The Marshals Service said since the operation began, the violent crime rate in the targeted area dropped 14 percent.

