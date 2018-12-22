Operation Stocking Stuffer provides holiday joy for local family

HOUSTON - Kimberly Carroll’s greatest joy in life is her children.

With Christmas fast approaching, nothing is as important as making sure they get the holiday they deserve.

But the past couple of years have been tough and Carroll wasn’t sure what Christmas was going to look like until today when a special delivery arrived at her apartment.

“We love this family and we want to shower them with gifts and food,” said Mayte Weitzman, of Goya Foods.

The gift came because of Operation Stocking Stuffer, the toy drive KPRC does every year in partnership with the Houston Fire Department. Goya provided Carroll with food she can use to make a holiday meal.

Let’s not forget about all the presents for her kids to unwrap on Christmas morning.

“It's just amazing to see that people care about you. People actually care about you and your family. This is a huge blessing. I'm truly grateful. I am truly grateful they are going to have a wonderful Christmas,” Carroll said.

The joy was palpable in her children’s faces, which beamed with wonder about what’s under the tree, and in the faces of the generous Houstonians, who graciously helped this mother of five fulfill her Christmas wish.

“It was our honor and pleasure to come and fill them with hope, with peace and love. It's all about family,” Weitzman said.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.