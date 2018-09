HOUSTON - Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables had their hands full overnight after two bulls got loose.

Dash cam video was released of the deputy constables working to corral the two loose bulls.

The incident happened Tuesday morning on the North Sam Houston Tollway, east of TC Jester Boulevard.

Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman tweeted that the bulls were safely moved back to their pasture.

