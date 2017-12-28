Onions spill onto I-35 in New Braunfels after 18-wheelers collide

NEW BRAUNFELS - You might shed a tear traveling through New Braunfels after an 18-wheeler carrying onions and another big rig carrying metal collided Tuesday morning.

Neither driver suffered major injuries.

Authorities said other than slow downs caused by "rubbernecking," the main lanes of I-35 North are unaffected.

Part of the frontage road near the 56000 block of I-35 South is closed as crews work to clean up the onions and debris from the accident.

