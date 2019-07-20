One Tank Trips: 6 places you should visit in Wimberley

HOUSTON - One tank of gas can take you from Houston to some pretty amazing places. Our ongoing series "One Tank Trips," helps you discover what to do, and where to eat and stay in these places.

WIMBERLY, TEXAS

Distance from Downtown Houston to Wimberley: 182 miles

Those looking for a day trip or a weekend escape to the Texas Hill Country, Wimberley is conveniently located between Austin and San Antonio.

The town has evolved and grown into a charming city escape with plenty to offer, from the surrounding nature and land to the array of local restaurants, shops and hotels.

If you are looking to cool down during the summer heat, Jacob’s Well Natural Area is a necessary spot to visit. The beautiful area is over 80 acres and the second-largest fully submerged cave in Texas. During the summer months, reservations can be made to swim and dive in the area. Guests can hike, bird watch and enjoy the area without reservations and free of cost. To book a reservation or for more rules and regulations click here.

Wimberley Valley Winery is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and serves as a great spot for wine lovers and large groups. Groups of 10 or more are able to make a reservation online and visit the winery. Drop-ins are allowed for groups of 10 or smaller. Each guest is able to try five different wines. Children and dogs are allowed. Guests are also able to purchase select wines.

The Bella Vista Ranch grows over 1,200 olive trees of over 15 varieties. It also operates the First Texas Olive Oil Company, a family-run business that specializes in olive oil and other complementary foods. The tours across the ranch share historical and agricultural information about the orchard and olive mill. Guests are able to sample fresh olive oil, hand-crafted wines and gourmet foods for $15 per person. Tours are typically conducted on Saturday, but check the website for more information.

This 22-acre bed and breakfast provides a nice spot for a weekend getaway. From its charming suites, cottages and guest rooms to a premier day spa and Texas cooking school, guests can relax and be entertained.

Located in the heart of town, Hotel Flora and Fauna is a boutique hotel that is ranked 5/5 stars on Trip Advisor. With only 14 unique rooms, the hotel offers each guest a customizable experience and unparalleled service, according to reviews. There is also a spa.

The Leaning Pear is open Tuesday through Saturday for both lunch and dinner. It offers salads, sandwiches, wood-fired pizzas and a large variety of entree options. It is family owned by Texas A&M graduates Rachel and Matthew Buchanan, who returned from studying abroad in Perugia, Italy, with the dream of an eatery with a focus on fresh and local food. Matthew received his degree in Culinary Arts from the Culinary Institute of America.

Tips & Tricks

According to Texas Monthly, guests with a sweet tooth should visit Wimberley Pie Company for Wimberley's best pies, from dutch apple to buttermilk to fudge pecan.

According to Yelp, guests recommend bringing either hiking or water shoes to Jacob's Well Natural Area as a safety precaution. Guests also recommend not bringing super young children for safety reasons.

According to Yelp reviews, Wimberley Valley Winery is a great spot to take your Instagram pics.



