One-tank trips: 5 things to do during a weekend excursion to Beaumont

HOUSTON - One-tank trips can take you from Houston to some pretty amazing places. Our ongoing series “One Tank Trips,” helps you discover what to do, and where to eat and stay in these places.

Beaumont, Texas

Distance from Houston to Beaumont: 86 miles

Located about 90 minutes outside of Houston, Beaumont provides the quaint sense of southern charm that is commonly unseen in large Texas cities. With the popular Beaumont Craft Beer Fest quickly approaching on Sept. 14, here are some other spots and restaurants that visitors should be sure not to miss.

Here are 5 things to do in Beaumont:

1. Beaumont Craft Beer Fest

If you already have tickets to this already sold out beer fest, it is an event that Texas residents should not miss. The $20 general admission ticket includes a tasting ticket for twenty 2 oz. samples and a souvenir cup. This indoor and outdoor event will have music provided by Cody Schaeffer, Wes Hardin of Barelands and The Ruxpins. For more information, click here.





2. Gator Country



A great weekend activity with the kids lies at Gator Country Adventure Park. This park has over 450 American alligators and crocodiles along with different reptiles and mammals. They receive the animals through nuisance rescues, donations, abandonment and other institutions. Gator Country boat swamp tours are available that showcase the animals as well as the bayou. Tickets can be purchased for $16 for adults and $13 for kids 3-12.



3. Fire Museum of Texas



This free admission museum depicts the history and collection of firefighting apparatus and equipment. The collection shows equipment from the 19th and early 20th centuries. One artifact that commonly brings in visitors is the “World’s Largest Working Fire Hydrant.” The museum also includes a 9-11 and State of Texas firefighter memorial.

4. Patillo’s Bar-B-Q



Patillo’s is a Beaumont staple and has some of the best Texas barbeque. It is open for business seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.



5. Suga’s Deep South

Since 2005 Suga’s Deep South has offered great southern food to the Beaumont community. Menu items include pork chops, hanger steak, bayou stuffed chicken, quail and seafood pasta along with an extensive drink and cocktail menu. The restaurant also serves as a jazz bar. Head here for a special occasion, they are open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 4 to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations can be made on Open Table.

