Elderly woman injured in north Houston house fire

HOUSTON - The Houston Fire Department said an elderly woman was injured in a house fire in north Houston on Sunday.

According to the fire department, the woman is Marva Montgomery, who lived in this house her entire life.

The house is located at Lee Street and Mary Street and was heavily damaged by flames, the fire department said.

Montgomery was sent to a local hospital because of smoke inhalation, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire is from candles, the fire department said.

