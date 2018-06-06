One of last remaining hospitalized Santa Fe HS shooting victims released

SANTA FE, Texas - One of the last remaining hospitalized Santa Fe High School shooting victims was released Wednesday afternoon.

Sarah Salazar had multiple surgeries to repair the wounds she suffered in the shooting.

The soon-to-be high school junior said she still needs more surgeries to repair her shoulder, but she also said it's good to be home.

Salazar said she hasn't returned to the school.

